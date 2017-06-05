Telus to invest C$4.2 bln in Alberta through 2020

June 5 Canada's Telus Corp said it would
spend C$4.2 billion ($3.11 billion) on new broadband and
wireless infrastructure in Alberta by 2020, as it tries to stay
ahead in a highly competitive market.
Telus, which has been attracting more postpaid wireless
customers amid heightened competition, said it would invest more
than C$900 million this year alone in Alberta.
The company is in a heated battle with Shaw Communications
Inc, which has recently beefed up its high-speed
internet and cable TV products.
The strong growth for both major Western Canadian companies
comes as Alberta recovers from an economic slowdown caused by a
prolonged slump in oil prices from late 2014 though early 2016.
Telus said last week it would invest C$4.7 billion in a
similar push in British Columbia.
($1 = C$1.35)
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)