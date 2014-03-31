Telus announces leadership transition as Canfield retires

TORONTO, March 31 Telecommunications company
Telus Corp said on Monday that President and Chief
Executive Officer Darren Entwistle will become chairman and is
being replaced by Joe Natale, the chief commercial officer.
Brian Canfield is retiring as chairman.
Entwistle has led Vancouver-based Telus over the last 14
years. Telus said Natale will join its board of directors and
continue to be based in Toronto. Dick Auchinleck is being
appointed lead director of Telus.
All the changes are effective at the company's annual
meeting on May 8.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)