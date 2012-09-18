Mason Capital allowed to launch quick appeal of Telus ruling

* Mason Capital continues battle with Telus on share plan
* Mason wins expedited appeal of British Columbia ruling
* Telus shares slightly higher in early trading on TSX
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Sept 18 Mason Capital Management LLC,
the largest shareholder in Telus Corp, said on Tuesday it
has been granted permission to launch an expedited appeal of a
court ruling that blocked it from calling a meeting of the
telecom company's shareholders.
The U.S. hedge fund has been locked in a bitter dispute with
Telus for months over the Vancouver-based company's plan to
consolidate its voting and non-voting stock on a one-for-one
basis. Telus, which backed down on the plan in May, recently
revived the proposal.
Mason, which held 19 percent of Telus's voting shares as of
Aug. 31, says voting shareholders paid more, on average, for
their stock than non-voting shareholders and should be rewarded
for that as the two classes merge. Telus argues that universal
voting rights are a good corporate governance practice.
The Supreme Court of British Columbia recently ruled that
Mason and CDS - the registered holder of Mason's voting shares,
could not call the meeting. Mason wanted to hold the meeting to
get shareholder support for its proposal to set a minimum
premium on the price that would be paid for the voting shares in
the event of a share consolidation.
Mason said it has been granted an appeal of the ruling and a
hearing will be held on Oct. 4, so that the matter may be
decided before an Oct. 17 meeting of Telus shareholders at which
a vote will be held on Telus's proposal.
The hedge fund said it believes it has strong grounds to
appeal, arguing that it is critical that the owners of the Telus
voting shares be allowed to vote on setting a minimum premium.
NEW VOTE
Telus was forced to back down on its plan in May, when it
became clear that the proposal would not win the support of
two-thirds of its voting and non-voting class shareholders. But
it has revived the plan and it says it now needs the backing of
only a simple majority of Telus's voting shares, improving the
odds of the proposal passing despite Mason's opposition.
As voting shares will not see their legal rights change,
Telus argues it only needs a simple majority of votes cast by
these shareholders to back the plan. The plan still needs the
backing of two-thirds of non-voting share votes cast, as
the non-voting shares are being exchanged for voting shares.
Given that the non-voting shares trade at a slight discount
to the voting shares, these shareholders stand to benefit from
Telus's plan and will likely see a bump-up in the price of their
shares, making it simpler for Telus to get two-thirds support
from this class of shareholders.
Telus voting shares were up 23 Canadian cents at C$61.42
early on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while its
non-voting shares were up 6 Canadian cents at C$60.85.