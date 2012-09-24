Mason files dissident proxy circular in Telus fight

* Fund seeking to block one-for-one consolidation

* Investor meeting set for Oct. 17

TORONTO, Sept 24 Top Telus Corp shareholder Mason Capital Management LLC said on Monday it has filed a dissident proxy circular to block the Canadian telecom company's plan to consolidate its voting and non-voting shares on a one-for-one basis.

The U.S. hedge fund is locked in a bitter dispute with Telus, arguing that voting shareholders paid more, on average, for their stock and should be compensated as the two classes merge. Investors will vote on the matter at an Oct. 17 meeting.

"Telus's actions stand to set a very dangerous precedent in corporate Canada," said Mason principal Michael Martino in a statement that called on shareholders to block the scheme.

Telus has argued that universal voting rights are a good corporate governance practice, and the Vancouver-based company contends that Mason stands to benefit if it can maintain a spread between voting and non-voting shares.

Telus said recently that Mason, which held 19 percent of Telus's voting shares as of Aug. 31, has only a 0.02 percent stake once its short position is subtracted from the shares it owns.

Mason said last week that it had been granted permission to launch an expedited appeal of a court ruling that blocked it from calling its own meeting of Telus shareholders.

If that meeting is held, holders of voting shares could approve a measure to guarantee a premium for their stock in any consolidation. Mason spokesman Peter Block said on Monday the fund is still pursuing the separate meeting.

Telus's voting shares closed up 1.4 percent at C$62.02 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday. Non-voting shares closed up 1.5 percent at C$61.48.