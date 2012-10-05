Glass Lewis backs Telus in Mason fight

* Canadian telecom wants to merge share classes
Oct 5 Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co
backed Telus Corp in its dispute with top investor Mason
Capital Management LLC on Friday, with a report viewed by
Reuters that recommended that investors approve a proposed share
consolidation.
The Canadian telecom company wants to convert all non-voting
Telus shares to voting shares, on a one-for-one basis. Investors
will vote on the matter at an Oct. 17 meeting.
"We believe the overwhelming support from shareholders,
excluding Mason, accurately depicts the value that is expected
to be unlocked for long-term shareholders following the adoption
of a single class share structure," said the report.
The report follows a similar recommendation from rival proxy
advisor Institutional Shareholder Services, made public on
Monday.
Telus has argued that creating a single class of shares will
make the stock more liquid, and thus more valuable. Glass Lewis
said the consolidation would likely improve liquidity and access
to capital. Telus has also said that universal voting rights are
a good corporate governance practice.
Mason contends that voting shareholders paid more, on
average, for their stock and should be compensated as the two
classes merge. In a statement on Friday, the U.S. hedge fund
urged investors to reject the one-for-one exchange.
"Telus' flawed proposal would result in you giving up the
premium that you paid for your voting shares and a 46 percent
reduction in your voting power - with no compensation
whatsoever," it said.
Telus says Mason has only a 0.02 percent stake in the
company once its short position is subtracted from the shares it
owns.
The fund's recent disclosure shows it has shorted 14.7
million voting shares and 18.0 million non-voting shares, while
owning 32.8 million voting shares, or about 19 percent of the
company. The fund would likely profit if the price spread
between the two classes widens.
Telus's voting shares closed up 0.11 percent at C$63.42 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. Non-voting shares
were up 0.05 percent at C$62.93.