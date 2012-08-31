UPDATE 1-Telus, Mason plan dueling shareholder meetings

* Mason to put guaranteed premium to vote Oct. 17
* Telus will seek court order to block meeting
* Telus already announced Oct. 17 meeting
* Mason opposes one-for-one share consolidation
Aug 31 Telus Corp's largest investor said
on Friday it was calling a shareholder meeting on the same day
as the Canadian telecom company planned to hold a meeting of its
own, prompting Telus to say it would ask a court to intervene on
its behalf.
Mason Capital Management LLC is locked in a bitter dispute
with Telus over the Vancouver-based company's revived plan to
consolidate its voting and non-voting stock on a one-for-one
basis.
"Mason Capital's announcement of a second meeting the same
day is an absurd tactic designed to confuse shareholders ...,"
said Telus Chief Executive Robert McFarlane in a statement. He
said Mason wanted to profit by widening the spread between the
trading price of the company's common and non-voting shares.
Telus's dual-class structure was introduced to comply with
restrictions on foreign investment in telecoms after a merger
saddled Telus with a major U.S. holder, GTE, now Verizon
Communications Inc. Verizon has since sold its stake.
Mason said it is calling its Oct. 17 meeting so holders of
voting shares can approve to a measure that would guarantee a
premium for their stock in any consolidation.
The U.S. hedge fund, which held 19 percent of Telus's voting
shares as of March 31, requested a shareholder meeting in early
August, but the Telus board turned it down. Then Telus announced
its own meeting for Oct. 17.
For the second time, Telus is asking shareholders to consent
to a one-for-one consolidation. It says its proposal needs the
support of two-thirds of non-voting shares, but only a simple
majority of voting shares.
When Telus first proposed the change in February, it was
seeking two thirds of each class. With Mason planning to block
the proposal, Telus withdrew it in May.
"Telus's recycled proposal demonstrates the lengths the
company is willing to go to circumvent the protections afforded
to the voting shareholders under the law," said Mason Principal
Michael Martino in a statement.
Mason argues that voting shareholders paid more, on average,
for their stock than non-voting shareholders, and should be
rewarded for that as the two classes merge. Telus says universal
voting rights are consistent with good corporate governance.
Ahead of the first vote, Mason had borrowed a large number
of non-voting shares, and thus stood to benefit if their price
fell.
Telus and its two biggest competitors, BCE Inc's
Bell Canada and Rogers Communications Inc dominate the
Canadian telecom market.
On Friday afternoon voting shares were trading at C$62.47,
2.2 percent higher than non-voting shares, compared with 2.4
percent at Thursday's close.