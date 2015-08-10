Canada's Telus brings back company veteran Darren Entwistle as CEO

Aug 10 Canadian telecommunications company Telus
Corp said Darren Entwistle would resume his role as chief
executive, effective Monday, as Joe Natale steps down due to
personal reasons.
Entwistle, who will be based in Vancouver, had led Telus for
14 years before he was appointed as executive chairman on March
31, 2014. (reut.rs/1WcmACH)
Entwistle was widely known for his C$6 billion-plus
acquisition of cellular company Clearnet early in his tenure in
order to build a wireless service that is now the single-largest
revenue generator for Telus.
Telus said on Monday Natale had agreed to serve in an
executive, non-board capacity through year-end to ensure a
smooth leadership transition.
Telus also appointed Dick Auchinleck as independent chair of
its board.
