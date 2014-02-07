UPDATE 1-Canada's Telus says wireless service restored

EMA panel recommends nod for Sanofi, Regeneron's arthritis drug
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
TORONTO Feb 7 Canadian telecom provider Telus Corp said on Friday that it had restored service to all its wireless customers who had lost it earlier in the day, without specifying the extent of the outage.
"We've restored service to all our wireless voice customers affected by a technical issue. Thanks for being patient," the company said on its main Twitter account, about an hour after saying there was a problem.
Reports from frustrated users on Twitter and several industry websites suggested the network outage spanned several Canadian provinces, including Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Telus has more than 7 million customers.
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives positive CHMP opinion recommending approval of Opdivo (Nivolumab) for the treatment of patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 When Gokul Gunasekaran was offered a full scholarship for a graduate program in electrical engineering at Stanford University, he saw it as the chance of a lifetime.