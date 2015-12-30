UPDATE 1-Telus settles with watchdog, to pay customers C$7.34 mln in rebates

(Adds Telus response)

TORONTO Dec 30 Canadian telecoms provider Telus Corp signed an deal with the country's Competition Bureau to give its wireless customers up to C$7.34 million ($5.27 million) in rebates after the competition watchdog found some Telus promotions misleading.

After a review, the Bureau concluded that Telus made or allowed misleading advertisements for premium text messages through pop-up ads, apps and on social media, the watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday.

A Telus spokesman declined to comment on the issue.

