UPDATE 1-Telus profit rises 23 pct on wireless strength

TORONTO Feb 15 Telus Corp, one of
Canada's three dominant telecom companies, posted a 23 percent
rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strong growth in
its wireless business.
The Vancouver-based company said net income rose to C$291
million, or 89 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to
the end of December, compared to C$237 million, or 76 cents, a
year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 6 percent to C$2.85 billion.
Analysts had on average expected Telus to earn 87 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$2.8 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Telus competes against cable company Shaw Communications Inc
for television and Internet customers in Western
Canada and against Rogers Communications Inc and BCE
Inc's Bell for wireless subscribers across the country.
Telus signed up 123,000 net new postpaid wireless
subscribers, who typically pay more to use high-end smartphones.
By comparison, Bell said it added 144,000 postpaid customers
in the same period while Rogers added 58,000.
Telus' wireless customers on average paid C$60.95 a month
for service, as booming data usage more than offset falling
voice calls.
Telus, unlike its rivals, has not acquired companies
producing the content distributed over its network. But it has
moved forcefully to grow revenues in its fixed-line business, on
the back of its Optik TV product.
Optik, which sends content via Internet connections to
customers' television screens and other devices, is challenging
Shaw's dominant cable television position.
Telus said it added 41,000 TV customers in the quarter.
The pair have backed away from aggressive pricing promotions
that had threatened margins at both operators, though Telus is
still offering a free high-definition television set for people
who sign up for three years of Optik and home Internet service.
Shaw last month said higher rates had offset slipping TV
subscriber numbers.
Telus expects revenue growth of between 4 and 6 percent in
2013, and earnings per share of between C$3.80 and C$4.20.