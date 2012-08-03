Telus profit rises on wireless growth

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Aug 3 Telus Corp, one of Canada's largest telecommunications providers, reported higher quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by strong revenue and earnings in its wireless business.
The Vancouver-based company's earnings for the quarter ended June 30 rose to C$328 million ($327 million), or C$1.01 a share, compared with C$324 million, or 99 Canadian cents a share in the year-earlier period.
Revenue rose 4.3 percent to C$2.67 billion.
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Mexican silver mining equities vs peso: http://reut.rs/2kpRxZX
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.