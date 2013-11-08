Telus profit up 10 pct on wireless, TV growth

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
TORONTO Nov 8 Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest telecom companies, posted a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong growth in its wireless unit as well as steady customer additions for television and Internet service.
The Vancouver-based company said it had net income of C$356 million, or 56 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$323 million, or 49 cents a share, a year before.
Operating revenue rose 3.6 percent to C$2.87 billion.
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
(Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation,