Canada's Telus profit climbs, driven by wireless, landline growth

TORONTO May 8 Telus Corp, one of
Canada's largest telecommunications companies, on Thursday said
its quarterly profit rose 4 percent, driven by its wireless
business and TV and Internet growth.
The Vancouver-based company said it had net income of C$377
million, or 61 Canadian cents a share in the three months to the
end of March, compared with C$362 million, or 56 cents a share,
a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 5 percent to C$2.90 billion.
Excluding acquisition costs, Telus earned 62 cents a share.
Analysts had on average expected Telus to earn 61 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$2.87 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
