UPDATE 1-Canada's Telus profit climbs on wireless, landline growth

TORONTO May 8 Telus Corp, one of
Canada's largest telecommunications companies, churned out
another solid quarter of earnings growth and raised its dividend
on wireless strength and further expansion of its Internet-based
television product, Optik.
The Vancouver-based company competes against cable company
Shaw Communications Inc for television and Internet
customers in Western Canada, and against Rogers Communications
Inc and BCE Inc's Bell among others for
wireless subscribers nationally.
Telus said Thursday it signed up 48,000 net contract
wireless subscribers, who typically pay more to use high-end
smartphones. By comparison, Bell and Rogers signed up almost
34,000 and just 2,000 such customers respectively, in the same
period.
Telus said its average wireless customer paid C$61.24 a
month for service, compared to Bell's C$57.90 and Rogers at
C$57.63. Telus' numbers did not include customers of Public
Mobile, a budget operator Telus recently acquired.
The company added 27,000 TV customers and 21,000 Internet
subscribers in the quarter, helping its landline unit post an
increase in revenue despite facing industry-wide decline in
voice telephony demand.
Telus said its net income rose 4 percent to C$377 million,
or 61 Canadian cents a share in the three months to the end of
March, compared with C$362 million, or 56 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Operating revenue rose 5 percent to C$2.90 billion.
Excluding acquisition costs, Telus earned 62 cents a share.
Analysts had on average expected Telus to earn 61 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$2.87 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Telus said it planned to increase its dividend by 2 cents to
38 cents, payable on July 2 to shareholders as of June 10, as
part of its long-term dividend growth plan.
