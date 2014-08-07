Canada's Telus posts 33 percent jump in quarterly profit

TORONTO Aug 7 Telus Corp, one of
Canada's largest telecommunications companies, reported a 33
percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by the
combination of growth in its wireless and fixed-line businesses.
The Vancouver-based company said it had net income of C$381
million, or 62 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$286
million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 4.4 percent to C$2.95 billion. On an
adjusted basis, Telus earned 63 Canadian cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected Telus to earn 58 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$2.95 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)