UPDATE 1-Canada's Telus posts 33 percent jump in quarterly profit

(Adds analyst comment, details on operations)
TORONTO Aug 7 Telus Corp, one of
Canada's largest telecommunications companies, reported a 33
percent jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by the
combination of growth in its wireless and fixed-line businesses.
Telus said it signed up 78,000 net contract wireless
subscribers, who typically pay more to use high-end smartphones.
By comparison, BCE Inc's Bell and Rogers Communications
Inc signed up 66,186 and 38,000 customers,
respectively, in the same period.
Vancouver-based Telus competes against cable company Shaw
Communications Inc for television, phone and Internet
customers in Western Canada, and against Rogers and Bell for
wireless subscribers nationally.
Telus said its average wireless customer, excluding those
acquired in a deal for budget operator Public Mobile, paid
C$62.51 a month for service, compared with C$59.49 at Bell and
C$59.18 at Rogers.
Telus added 23,000 TV customers and 15,000 Internet
subscribers in the quarter, helping its landline unit post
increased revenue despite an industrywide decline in voice
telephony demand.
"Another strong wireless quarter," Canaccord Genuity analyst
Dvai Ghose wrote in a note to clients. He added that Telus is
the only major Canadian telco enjoying fixed-line revenue and
earnings expansion.
Telus posted net income of C$381 million, or 62 Canadian
cents a share, compared with C$286 million, or 44 cents a share,
a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 4.4 percent to C$2.95 billion.
Excluding restructuring costs, a long-term debt prepayment
premium, and income tax-related adjustments, Telus earned 63
Canadian cents a share.
Analysts, on average, expected 58 Canadian cents a share on
revenue of C$2.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Jeffrey Benkoe)