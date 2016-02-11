Telus quarterly revenue rises 2.8 pct

Target names Rick Gomez as marketing chief
Jan 19 Target Corp on Thursday appointed Rick Gomez as its chief marketing officer, replacing Jeff Jones, who had left the retail chain to join Uber Technologies Inc .
Feb 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecoms providers, reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by continued strength in its wireless business.
Net income fell to C$261 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$312 million, or 51 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Vancouver-based Telus, which competes with Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc, said operating revenue rose to C$3.22 billion from C$3.13 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 19 American Express Co posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.
* John Coyne retires from Jacobs' board of directors; Robert Mcnamara joins board