Canada's Telus posts 16.7 pct rise in profit

May 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more wireless customers.

The company's net income rose to C$441 million ($321.1 million), or 73 Canadian cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$378 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Vancouver-based Telus, which competes with Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc, said operating revenue rose to C$3.20 billion from C$3.11 billion. ($1 = 1.3734 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)