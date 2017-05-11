Canada's Telus posts 16.7 pct rise in profit

May 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three
big telecommunications companies, reported a 16.7 percent rise
in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more wireless
customers.
The company's net income rose to C$441 million ($321.1
million), or 73 Canadian cents per share in the first quarter
ended March 31, from C$378 million, or 64 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Vancouver-based Telus, which competes with Rogers
Communications Inc and BCE Inc, said
operating revenue rose to C$3.20 billion from C$3.11 billion.
($1 = 1.3734 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)