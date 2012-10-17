Telus shareholders back share consolidation plan

TORONTO Oct 17 Telus Corp said on Wednesday its
shareholders have voted in favor of a proposal to exchange the
company's non-voting shares for common shares on a one-for-one
basis.
Mason Capital Management LLC, the largest shareholder in
Telus, has been locked in a bitter dispute with Telus for months
over the Vancouver-based telecom company's plan to consolidate
its voting and non-voting shares on a one-for-one basis.
Mason, which held 19 percent of Telus's voting shares as of
Aug. 31, said that voting shareholders paid more, on average,
for Telus's stock than non-voting shareholders and should be
rewarded for that as the two classes merge. Telus in response
argued that universal voting rights are a good corporate
governance practice.
"The outcome of today's shareholder vote is distinctly
positive for Telus shareholders," said Telus's Chief Executive
Darren Entwistle in a brief statement. "Shareholders made clear
their desire to enhance shareholder value through improved
trading liquidity and augment Telus' already excellent corporate
governance by adopting a single class."
The company said it will release detailed voting results
later on Wednesday. A final hearing before the British Columbia
Supreme Court to approve the share exchange is set for the week
of November 5.