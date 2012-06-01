Telus says to spend C$650 mln in Ontario over 3 yrs

* Says has invested C$22 bln in Ontario since 2000

* Will spend to expand wireless network, healthcare arm

June 1 Telus Corp plans to spend C$650 million ($628 million) in Ontario over the next three years to build its latest wireless network, expand its healthcare business and support charities, the telecom company said on Friday.

Vancouver-based Telus, whose fixed-line operations are focused in Western Canada, said it has spend more than C$22 billion on operations and technology in the eastern province of Ontario since 2000.

The company, much like its rivals Montreal-based BCE Inc and Toronto-based Rogers Communications, is rushing to upgrade its wireless network to a technology known as long-term evolution (LTE), which promises speedy delivery of video and other data.

The company is also active in the healthcare sector as it pushes for doctors and patients to make greater use of gadgets to manage health records and enable remote monitoring.

It bought records company Wolf Medical in February and in May extended a provincial health ministry contract for pharmacies to submit drug benefit claims electronically.