Temasek bought a third of CCB shares sold by BofA -source

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Nov 16 Singapore wealth fund Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd bought about one third of the China Construction Bank Corp shares offloaded by Bank of America Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday

The remaining shares were bought by a group of Chinese institutional investors, the person added.

BofA sold most of its remaining stake in CCB on Monday for $6.6 billion in cash to help boost its capital levels.

Temasek and Bank of America spokesmen declined to comment.

(Reporting by Kelvin Soh in Hong Kong and Harry Suhartono in Singapore; Editing by Chris Lewis)