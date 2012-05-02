版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 19:32 BJT

Temasek launches $2.4 bln Chinese banks stake sale-IFR

HONG KONG May 2 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings launched a block sale worth about $2.4 billion in shares of two of China's largest banks, IFR reported.

Temasek offered about $1.2 billion in Hong Kong-listed shares of China Construction Bank and another $1.2 billion of Bank of China, IFR said, citing term sheets of the deals.

