CORRECTED-Temasek says CEO Ho to return after sabbatical ends

SINGAPORE, July 7 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings said Chief Executive Ho Ching will return in
her role after her three-month sabbatical ends later this month.
Neil McGregor, a senior managing director at Temasek, said
the board looks at succession policies each year, but didn't
give any specific details on Ho's long-term plans.
Ho is the wife of current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Ho
took leave after the death in late March of her father-in-law,
Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first prime minister.
Temasek is a major global investor with stakes in Standard
Chartered, Chinese banks and Singapore's biggest companies.
