UPDATE 1-Temasek's portfolio jumps by a fifth to record; confident on China

* Temasek a major investor in top Chinese banks
* Sees opportunities in U.S. life science, energy sectors
* CEO Ho to return to company after 3-month leave
(Adds comments on China, performance)
By Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, July 7 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings said the value of its portfolio jumped by
almost a fifth to a record S$266 billion ($197 billion) on the
back of a surge in Chinese bank stocks and added it was
confident in China's long-term economic outlook.
The 19 percent gain was Temasek's largest in five
years and reflects its investments in lenders such as China
Construction Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China as well as holdings in leading Singapore
firms. The previous year, its portfolio grew just 3.7 percent.
Stocks in China surged last year after the country moved to
open up its equity markets with a stock trading link between
Hong Kong and Shanghai. But in the last three weeks, they have
tumbled some 30 percent, prompting authorities to unleash a slew
of support measures.
"We remain confident in the long term prospect of the
Chinese economy and we are very comfortable with the prospect of
the Chinese banking system as well," Wu Yibing, Temasek's head
of China told reporters at Temasek's annual review.
Wu said concerns about credit risks in China did not play
out as feared last year.
"We actually not only stuck to our position. We increased
our position in the Chinese banking system and we believe that
has paid off," he said of investments made last year.
Temasek made new investments of S$30 billion in the year
ended March, the biggest annual amount since the global
financial crisis.
Singapore and China firms account for more than half of
Temasek's portfolio, but it is increasing investments in the
United States and Europe.
Ravi Lambah, Temasek's senior managing director of
investment, said he sees opportunities in many U.S. sectors such
as life sciences and energy, where U.S. companies have a
comparative advantage versus global rivals.
Temasek has bought into life sciences companies such as
BioMarin and Alexion and also taken a stake in
energy firm Cheniere.
It also said Chief Executive Ho Ching, the wife of Prime
Minister Lee Hsien Loong and who has been in her current role
for more than a decade, would return to work when a three-month
sabbatical ends this month.
Ho took leave after the death of her father-in-law, Lee Kuan
Yew, Singapore's first prime minister.
There has been persistent talk for years about how long Ho
would stay at the helm. Temasek said the board looks at
succession on an annual basis.
($1 = 1.3549 Singapore dollars)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)