Temasek increases stake in China's ICBC

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
HONG KONG, June 28 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Ltd has increased its stake in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange statement.
Temasek raised its stake in ICBC to 8.07 percent with the purchase of 126 million shares at an average price of HK$4.602, paying a total of around HK$580 million ($75 million).
Temasek has continued to accumulate a position in ICBC even as Goldman Sachs exited.
Goldman sold the last portion of its ICBC stake in May, ending a seven-year relationship as it boosted its balance sheet ahead of new capital requirements. The New York-based investment bank raised $2.5 billion from a partial selldown of ICBC in April 2012, most of which was bought by Temasek.
The statement was dated June 27.
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ