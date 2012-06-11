Temasek buys 5.5 pct stake in Ivanhoe Mines

SINGAPORE, June 11 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has taken a 5.5 percent stake in Canada's Ivanhoe Mines valued at $426 million, according to a regulatory filing.

Temasek bought 40.855 million shares of the Vancouver-based firm, the Singapore investor said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8.

Ivanhoe is an affiliate of mining giant Rio Tinto .

Temasek, which has about 36 percent of its assets in financials, has been slowly increasing its investments in resources firms. In April it bought shares of PetroChina Co's unit Kunlun Energy Co Ltd.