Temasek says China liquidity crunch won't hit its bank holdings

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, July 4 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd said it does not expect last month's liquidity crunch in Chinese banks to have an impact on its banking investments in the world's second-largest economy.
"There is sufficient liquidity in the system, so we are not concerned abut a liquidity crunch over a prolonged period," Chia Song Hwee, head of Temasek's investment group and co-head of China, told a news conference on Thursday.
"The banks that we have invested in, they are actually very well capitalised."
Temasek counts China Construction Bank as its second-largest investment with an 8 percent stake in its portfolio. It has also invested about $2.4 billion in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China since 2012 alone.
Chinese banks suffered an unprecedented cash crunch last month after the Chinese central bank allowed rates to shoot to record highs to punish banks for making risky loans and to force them to curtail dodgy lending.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.