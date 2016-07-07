UPDATE 2-Temasek seeks tech investments after first portfolio fall since 2009

* Portfolio value falls to S$242 bln, hit by weakness in
China
* TMT sector makes up biggest share of portfolio
* Executives say StanChart CEO has made a good start
(Adds quotes from conference, executive and analyst comments)
By Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, July 7 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd is increasing investments in
the technology sector and trimming financials, after its
portfolio slumped S$24 billion ($17.80 billion) in the past
year, the most since 2009.
Temasek, headed by Ho Ching, wife of Singapore's prime
minister, also expects more volatile markets and a challenging
business environment, but said it had the flexibility to pursue
investment opportunities.
Temasek is one of the world's biggest state investors with
stakes in Standard Chartered PLC, Chinese banks and
major domestic names including Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
. It recently revamped its investment teams and aims to
co-invest with private equity firms.
It invested S$30 billion in its financial year ended March
led by targets in the United States and China, while divesting a
record S$28 billion.
At its annual review on Thursday, officials were optimistic
for the future though its portfolio value fell to S$242 billion
due to weakness in China, from a record S$266 billion in the
previous financial year when it jumped nearly a fifth.
"Equity markets around the world will remain susceptible to
bouts of volatility in the short to medium term," said Head of
Strategy Michael Buchanan.
In its last financial year, Temasek invested in companies
such as online payment services provider PayPal Holdings Inc
, personal loan platform SoFi and Univar Inc, a
distributor of commodity and speciality chemicals.
Economist Song Seng Wun at bank CIMB said Temasek would have
to explore investments in startups and other private companies
to generate long-term returns as equities growth slows.
"They still have to deliver steady dividends to the key
shareholder - the government of Singapore," Song said. "A lot
more attention will be given to new economy businesses, which
would mean higher risk, but higher returns."
TMT OVERTAKES FINANCIALS
The share of telecommunications, media and technology firms
in Temasek's portfolio reached 25 percent last year, overtaking
financials as the largest sector for the first time in over a
decade.
Temasek, which has been increasing investment in U.S. firms
such as accommodation-sharing startup Airbnb, will add to its
New York office by opening an office in San Francisco this year
to target technology companies.
In financials, Temasek is the biggest investor in Standard
Chartered with a nearly 16 percent stake. But the bank booked a
loss in 2015, and its shares fell 55 percent in Temasek's
just-ended financial year.
Asked if Temasek was comfortable with its stake, Head of
Financial Services Png Chin Yee said Standard Chartered could
navigate challenging times due to its presence in attractive
markets.
Standard Chartered's profit rebounded in the first quarter
of 2016 after the appointment of a new chief executive.
($1 = 1.3480 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)