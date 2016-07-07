Singapore's Temasek books first portfolio fall since 2009, seeks U.S. tech investments

SINGAPORE, July 7 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd said the value of its
portfolio fell 9 percent in the year ended March, the first
decline since 2009, as its investments were hit by weak markets
in China and the rest of Asia.
Temasek also said it expects more volatile markets and an
increasingly challenging business environment, and that it had
the financial flexibility to pursue investment opportunities
that arise.
Temasek is a major global investor with stakes in Standard
Chartered PLC, Chinese banks and Singapore's top
companies.
It made investments of S$30 billion ($22 billion) in the
last financial year, led by targets in the United States and
followed by China. But the value of its portfolio declined to
S$242 billion from S$266 billion in the previous financial year,
it said in its annual review on Thursday.
Temasek, which has been increasing investment in U.S.
companies such as accommodation-sharing startup Airbnb, will
open an office in San Francisco this year to target technology
companies. It already has an office in New York.
In its previous financial year, Temasek's portfolio jumped
nearly a fifth to a record high.
($1 = 1.3485 Singapore dollars)
