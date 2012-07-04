Singapore's Temasek may shed light on bank holdings, Europe plans

* Temasek may post modest returns in the last fiscal year
* Financial services portfolio hit by slumping Chinese bank
shares
* Temasek has limited exposure to European assets
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, July 5 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings is expected to shed more light in its
annual review on how it plans to reshuffle its portfolio as
Asian bank shares slump, and where its European strategy stands
as the euro zone debt crisis heads towards its fourth year.
Sovereign wealth funds such as China Investment Corp
are struggling to deliver decent shareholder returns at
a time when the European crisis and an anaemic U.S. economy are
depressing capital markets from Brazil to Hong Kong. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 10.4 percent in the year ended March.
In its review due out soon, Temasek will likely post
full-year financial results mirroring the modest returns
reported by other state investors such as Norway's $600 billion
sovereign wealth fund, which returned 2.28 percent in
international currency terms in the 12 months to March 31.
Temasek, which has more than a third of its assets in banks,
will particularly be weakened by declines in shares of Chinese
banks and Indonesia's Bank Danamon.
The world's ninth-largest state investor was burned by its
exposure to the financial industry in 2008 when its stakes in
large European and U.S. banks plunged in value because of the
turmoil in global markets. Yet Temasek, which translates as "sea
town" in Malay, has said it wants to retain significant exposure
to banks in emerging markets as a proxy to Asia's growth story.
Of the top 24 listed stocks in Temasek's portfolio, only
three rose in the year ended March, according to a Reuters
analysis. Those exceptions were SingTel, which rose 4
percent, and Thailand's Shin Corp, which almost
doubled. Sembcorp Industries gained 1.3 percent.
SingTel accounted for 14 percent of Temasek's portfolio in
the year ended in March 2011.
Temasek also holds a number of unlisted companies such as
port operator PSA and Singapore Power, making it difficult to
assess the overall performance of its portfolio.
Temasek probably found some respite from the profits it
booked after selling part of its stakes in China Construction
Bank and India's ICICI in the last financial year.
In the current fiscal year, Singapore's second-biggest
sovereign investor has started to adjust its portfolio. Temasek
paid $2.3 billion in April for a share of Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China, the country's biggest bank.
In May, it pared down stakes in China Construction Bank
and Bank of China.
Temasek is planning to swap a 67 percent stake in Bank
Danamon for an enlarged share of Singapore's biggest lender DBS
Group, a deal awaiting regulatory approval in
Indonesia.
"Asia's financial sector is on a very different trajectory
from the ones in Europe and the United States," said Mark
Matthews, Asia head of research for Julius Baer. "I don't see
the same risks here."
JOHN CRYAN
Temasek, surpassed in size locally only by the Government of
Singapore Investment Corp, earlier this year hired former UBS
Chief Financial Officer John Cryan to oversee its
strategy for Europe, where the state investor has limited
exposure.
Cryan was the most high-profile hire by the firm led by
Chief Executive Ho Ching, the wife of Singapore's Prime Minister
Lee Hsien Loong. The hiring of Cryan has raised speculation that
Temasek is eyeing distressed assets in the euro zone.
"Europe is in a crisis and the best time to buy things are
when there is a crisis," Julius Baer's Matthews said. "If you
look at many of these European markets, they have really
collapsed. I would definitely be shopping around for assets in
Greece and Spain."
To diversify its holdings, Temasek has also been pouring
money into resources stocks including a 5.5 percent stake in
Canada's Ivanhoe Mines .
But its investment in Chesapeake Energy did not do
well in the last financial year, when the U.S. gas firm's stock
tumbled more than 30 percent.