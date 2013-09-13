CORRECTED-Temasek unit plans up to $185 mln selldown Youku Tudou - IFR

BRIEF-Gravity says Hyun Chul Park reappointed as CEO
* Gravity Co Ltd - at board meeting, Hyun Chul Park was reappointed as CEO and Yoshinori Kitamura was reappointed as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects spelling of Temasek unit to Sennett from Sennet)
HONG KONG, Sept 13 Singapore sovereign investor Temasek Holdings plans to sell a stake worth up to $185 million in Youku Tudou Inc, winding up its investment in the online video company, IFR reported on Friday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
Temasek, through its affiliate Sennett Investments, is offering 7.7 million shares in U.S.-listed Youku Tudou in a range of $23.80 to $24.00 each, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Credit Suisse was hired to manage the stake sale, it said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Paul Tait and Stephen Coates)
ABU DHABI, March 30 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Mubadala Development Co said its net profit nearly tripled in 2016, while total comprehensive income rebounded to a profit from a loss in 2015, primarily helped by financial investments.
* Fennec provides corporate update and announces fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 financial results