UPDATE 1-Canfor to buy wood products assets of Tembec

BRIEF-COLUMBIA PIPELINE PARTNERS LP ADJOURNS SPECIAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS UNTIL FEB. 16, 2017
* COLUMBIA PIPELINE PARTNERS LP ADJOURNS SPECIAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS UNTIL FEBRUARY 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 28 Canfor Corp said it will buy Canadian forest products peer Tembec Inc's southern British Columbia interior wood products assets for about C$60 million ($58.18 million).
Last week, Tembec sold some non-core assets to a private company for C$13 million and said it planned to focus on its core business of production of wood, pulp, papers, paperboard and chemicals products.
Canfor will buy Tembec's Elko and Canal Flats sawmills, and the deal will include a long-term agreement to provide residual fiber for Tembec's northern bleached softwood kraft pulp mill in Skookumchuck, British Columbia.
The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2012, the companies said. ($1 = 1.0313 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* COLUMBIA PIPELINE PARTNERS LP ADJOURNS SPECIAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS UNTIL FEBRUARY 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, Feb 7 Austria's parliament said on Tuesday that a Turkish hackers' group had claimed responsibility for a cyber attack that brought down its website for 20 minutes this weekend.
* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $26.4 million compared to $26.0 million reported for same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: