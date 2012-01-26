版本:
UPDATE 1-Tembec Q1 loss widens

Jan 26 Canadian forestry company Tembec Inc posted a wider first-quarter loss hurt by weak paper pulp markets and lower selling prices.

The company, which produces lumber, paper and pulp, posted a loss of C$16 million, or a loss of 16 Canadian cents a share, compared to a loss of C$11 million, or 11 Canadian cents a share, in the prior-year quarter.

Total sales fell about 5 percent to C$401 million.

