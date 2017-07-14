FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 小时前
Oaktree opposes Rayonier's $807 mln purchase of Tembec
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
深度分析
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
中国财经
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 下午5点38分 / 16 小时前

Oaktree opposes Rayonier's $807 mln purchase of Tembec

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Management LP, the largest shareholder of Tembec Inc, said on Friday it would vote against Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc's $807 million acquisition of the Canadian forest products company.

Los Angeles-based Oaktree, which owns 19.9 percent of Tembec, called on Rayonier to sweeten its bid, saying: "If the offer is not increased, we believe Tembec shareholders would be better off ... independent."

Jacksonville, Florida-based Rayonier, which supplies cellulose found in cellphones, computer screens and pharmaceutical drugs, said in May it would buy Tembec to expand into packaging and forest products.

It offered C$4.05 in cash or 0.2302 of a Rayonier share for each Tembec share.

In a separate statement on Friday, Tembec said proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services had recommended that the Canadian firm's shareholders vote in favor of the deal under Rayonier's proposed terms. ($1 = 1.2657 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below