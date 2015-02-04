BRIEF-Temenos Group and Polytech announce launch of Switzerland's first fintech incubator

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
Feb 4 Temenos Group AG :
* Temenos and Polytech Ventures today announce the launch of Switzerland's first fintech incubator: Fusion, the Swiss fintech factory
* Says launched Feb. 4, the incubator will be fully operational by autumn Source text: bit.ly/1uWDB3V Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.
* Says launches new cobas m 511 analyser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)