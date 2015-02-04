版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 4日 星期三 17:11 BJT

BRIEF-Temenos Group and Polytech announce launch of Switzerland's first fintech incubator

Feb 4 Temenos Group AG :

* Temenos and Polytech Ventures today announce the launch of Switzerland's first fintech incubator: Fusion, the Swiss fintech factory

* Says launched Feb. 4, the incubator will be fully operational by autumn Source text: bit.ly/1uWDB3V Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐