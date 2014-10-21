BRIEF-Temenos Group reports Q3 revenue of $113.7 mln, up from $109.6 mln year ago

Oct 21 Temenos Group AG :
* Says LFL software licensing growth in Q3 of 2 pct taking
growth to 11 pct on a 12 month basis (LTM)
* Says both IFRS and non-IFRS revenue for Q3 was $113.7
million, up from $109.6 million in Q3 last year
* Says IFRS EBIT increased from $21.7 million in Q3 2013 to
$23.0 million in Q3 2014 with a margin of 20.2 pct, up 0.4 pct
points
* Says full year guidance for software licensing revenue and
total revenue guidance is reaffirmed
* Says full year non-IFRS EBIT margin guidance has been
increased to c. 25.5 pct
* Says non-IFRS EBIT was $25.2 million in Q3, 2 pct lower
than in Q3 2013 with a non-IFRS EBIT margin in Q3 of 22.1 pct,
down 1.4 pct points on Q3 2013
* Sees for full year 2014 total non-IFRS revenue growth of 5
pct to 10 pct
* Sees for full year 2014 non-IFRS EBIT margin of 25.5 pct
Source text - bit.ly/1yVcNqB
