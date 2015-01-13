BRIEF-Temenos Group expects FY non-ifrs EBIT growth of between 11 pct and 20 pct

European shares slip from 20-month highs; Apple suppliers wobble
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Jan 13 Temenos Group AG :
* Expects for full year total non-IFRS like-for-like revenue growth of 0 pct to 2 pct (implying non-IFRS revenue of $466 million to $476 million)
* FY like-for-like software licensing growth of 0 pct to 5 pct (implying software licensing revenue of $136 million to $143 million, versus previous implied guidance range of $151 million to $158 million
* Looking into 2015, expects licence revenue growth of at least 10 pct
* Preliminary FY non-IFRS EBIT growth of between 11 pct and 20 pct (implying $125 million to $130 million) Source text - bit.ly/1z3JWAY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON/VANCOUVER, May 3 Miner-trader Glencore Plc has hired the Bank of Nova Scotia to sell a portfolio of royalties, including a royalty on the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, four people familiar with the process told Reuters.
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te Source text - http://bit.ly/2pIjVYV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)