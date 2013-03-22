Temenos expands U.S. footprint with TriNovus buy

ZURICH, March 22 Swiss financial services software provider Temenos said on Friday it had bought U.S-based compliance technology company TriNovus, adding 800 institutional clients to its U.S. customer base and expanding its local expertise and product range.

Temenos said the acquisition would provide $17 million of contracted revenue backlog, and expects it to contribute 5-10 percent of group revenues within the next three years.

Temenos said the acquisition would be funded through a combination of cash reserves and treasury shares. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

In a statement on its website, TriNovus said it achieved "record growth" last year but did not provide revenue or profit figures.

The deal is the first by Temenos since ditching a bid for UK rival Misys last year, later snapped up by private equity firm Vista.