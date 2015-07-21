Temenos Q2 shows license rebound on strong Europe, new U.S. deals

| FRANKFURT, July 21
FRANKFURT, July 21 Swiss banking software maker
Temenos Group AG posted solid second-quarter results
after weak recent financial reports, led by renewed European
investment and wins at two major U.S. banks, it said on Tuesday.
Temenos reported operating income, excluding one-time items,
of $31.7 million, compared with $22.5 million in the year-ago
quarter. The analysts' consensus estimate was 29.3 million,
based on 11 forecasts.
Executives said the results and strong deal flow heading
into 2015's second half bolstered the company's confidence it
can meet its targets, including for full-year revenue of between
$526 million to $548 million (503-524 million Swiss francs).
"Overall conditions are definitely improving and it bodes
well for the medium-term," Temenos Chief Executive David Arnott
said on a conference call to discuss the results.
"Europe is definitely coming back," he said, pointing to
demand from core banking customers, wealth managers and newer
Internet and mobile banking channels. "We are seeing a great
deal more willingness to make spending decisions," he said.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $132.4 million, or 25 percent in
constant currency terms that strip out the effects of a stronger
U.S. dollar on its global business. Analysts had predicted mean
revenue of $126.48 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Software licensing for its core banking software packages as
well as newer software as a service (SaaS) rose 15 percent to
$48.4 million, on a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of
recent acquisitions.
That reversed a five-quarter drop in its classic software
business that fell from 20 percent growth in the first quarter
of 2014 to a 30 percent decline in 2015's first three months.
Cloud-based SaaS software now accounts for just under a
quarter of licensing revenue, up from negligible amounts in
2013, Chief Financial Officer Max Chuard said in a phone
interview.
Europe accounts for 51 percent software license revenue,
while it is making strides in the United States, the world's top
financial market, which accounts for another 20 percent. The
remainder is split between Asia and the Middle East, it said.
(1 Swiss franc = $1.0452)
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Tom Heneghan)