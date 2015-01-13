版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 15:15 BJT

BRIEF-Temenos shares indicated to slide after weak Q4 licence sales

Jan 13 Temenos Group Ag

* Temenos shares indicated to open 7.6 percent lower after weak q4 licence sales Further company coverage: (Reporting By Silke Koltrowitz)
