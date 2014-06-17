版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 17日 星期二

BRIEF-Temenos Group to allocate up to $120 MLN to share buyback

June 17 Temenos Group AG : * Says will allocate up to $120 MLN to the buyback of shares which will

subsequently be cancelled * Source text for Eikon [r.reuters.com/dus22w] * Further company coverage
