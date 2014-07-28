BRIEF-Temenos Group delivers Q2 2014 software licensing growth of 10% and reaffirms full year guidance

July 28 Temenos Group AG :
* Says delivers Q2 2014 software licensing growth of 10% and
reaffirms full
year guidance
* Says non-ifrs EBIT up 12% in Q2 2014 versus Q2 2013 and up
19% on an LTM basis
* Says non-ifrs EBIT margin up 1.8% points in Q2; LTM margin of
25.5%
* Says ifrs and non-ifrs revenue for Q2 was USD 112.3 million,
up from USD
110.0 million in Q2 last year
* Says ifrs EBIT incre ased from USD 14.4 million in Q2 2013 to
USD 20.1
million in Q2 2014.
* Sees FY total non-ifrs revenue growth of 5% to 10% (implying
non-ifrs revenue
of USD 491 million to USD 515 million)
* Sees FY non-ifrs EBIT margin of 25.1% (implying non-ifrs EBIT
of USD 123
million to USD 129 million)
* Sees FY software licensing growth of 10% to 15% (implying
software licensing
revenue of USD 152 million to USD 158 million)
* Says non-ifrs EPS was USD 0.23 in Q2 compared to USD 0.19 in
the prior year
* Says ifrs EPS for Q2 increased to USD 0.20 per share from USD
0.12 per share
year ago
