中国
2014年 10月 22日

BRIEF-Temenos Group further expands U.S. operations

Oct 22 Temenos Group AG :

* Says further expands its U.S. operations

* Says is further expanding its U.S. operations, with investment into a Country Model Bank and the creation of an onshore development center Source text - bit.ly/1rqhFLD Further company coverage:
