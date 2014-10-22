BRIEF-Temenos Group further expands U.S. operations

BNP Paribas, Societe Generale outperformance continues ahead of French election - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, April 21 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Oct 22 Temenos Group AG :
* Says further expands its U.S. operations
* Says is further expanding its U.S. operations, with investment into a Country Model Bank and the creation of an onshore development center Source text - bit.ly/1rqhFLD Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 21 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Company being reshaped by M&A (Adds CEO comments, stock activity, bullet points)
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)