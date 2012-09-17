Tech Mahindra to buy 51 pct of Comviva from promoters

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
NEW DELHI, Sept 17 Indian software services provider Tech Mahindra has agreed to buy 51 percent of Comviva Ltd., a mobile phone software maker, the company told reporters on Monday.
The deal is valued at 2.6 billion rupees ($48.3 million), and the promoters will retain a fifth of the company, Tech Mahindra said.
Billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Group, which controls top telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel, is the biggest shareholder in Comviva. WestBridge Capital, Sequoia Capital and Cisco Systems Inc are the other investors.
Tech Mahindra, a unit of tractor and sports utility vehicles maker Mahindra & Mahindra, earlier this month agreed to buy Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's back-office call centre business in India for $87.1 million.
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 PDG Realty SA, the Brazilian homebuilder struggling with a cash crunch, is considering surrendering buildings and land given as collateral to creditors ahead of a potential in-court reorganization, two people directly involved in the plan said.