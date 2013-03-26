版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 26日 星期二 08:49 BJT

Japan's Temp Holdings to buy Intelligence Holdings from KKR -source

TOKYO, March 26 Japanese temporary staffing agency Temp Holdings Co Ltd will by its domestic peer Intelligence Holdings for around 70 billion yen ($742 million) from U.S private equity firm KKR, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The purchase price will include Intelligence's debt, he said.
