UPDATE 1-Temple Inland Q3 results lag estimates

* Q3 adj EPS $0.18 vs est $0.19
* Q3 rev $974 mln vs est $982.6 mln
(Follows alerts)
Oct 19 Temple Inland Inc , which agreed
to be bought by International Paper Co , posted quarterly
results below estimates, hurt by lower shipments of its
corrugated packaging products.
For the third quarter, net income was $6 million, or 5 cents
a share, compared with $125 million, or $1.13 a share a year
ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents a share.
Revenue rose slightly to $974 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 19 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $982.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
International Paper sealed a $3.7 billion deal to buy rival
Temple Inland early last month. [IDl:nN1E7850ET]
Shares of Austin, Texas-based Temple Inland closed at $31.51
on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained
about 50 percent in value since June 6 when International Paper
first made a bid for the company.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)