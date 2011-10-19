UPDATE 1-Temple Inland Q3 results lag estimates

* Q3 adj EPS $0.18 vs est $0.19

* Q3 rev $974 mln vs est $982.6 mln (Follows alerts)

Oct 19 Temple Inland Inc , which agreed to be bought by International Paper Co , posted quarterly results below estimates, hurt by lower shipments of its corrugated packaging products.

For the third quarter, net income was $6 million, or 5 cents a share, compared with $125 million, or $1.13 a share a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents a share.

Revenue rose slightly to $974 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 19 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $982.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

International Paper sealed a $3.7 billion deal to buy rival Temple Inland early last month. [IDl:nN1E7850ET]

Shares of Austin, Texas-based Temple Inland closed at $31.51 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained about 50 percent in value since June 6 when International Paper first made a bid for the company. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)