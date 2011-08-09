UPDATE 2-IP extends Temple-Inland bid, keeps offer unchanged

* Extends deadline to Sept. 8 for $3.3 billion bid

* IP says 7.8 percent Temple shares have been tendered

* IP says offer 'stays at $30.60 per share for now'

* Temple shares up 5.5 percent; IP up 3.6 percent (Adds IP comment on price, Temple-Inland; updates stock activity)

By Ernest Scheyder

NEW YORK, Aug 9 International Paper Co (IP.N) has extended its $3.3 billion hostile bid by a month to acquire rival packaging producer Temple-Inland Inc TIN.N.

IP said, though, that it had no current plans to raise its offer, even though only 7.8 percent of Temple shares -- about 8.5 million -- have been tendered in support of the bid.

"The price stays at $30.60 (per share) for now," spokesman Tom Ryan said.

The extension, which was expected, pushes the deadline for Temple shareholders to accept the $30.60-per-share offer to Sept. 8.

The previous deadline had been Aug. 9.

A Temple-Inland spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Temple makes corrugated packaging, which is used to make shipping boxes.

If ultimately successful in the buyout, International Paper will be able to consolidate pricing power and extract higher profits for its own shareholders.

In morning trading on Tuesday, shares of Temple were up 5.5 percent at $25.50, while IP rose 3.6 percent to $24.07.

Both stocks had dropped sharply with the broader markets on Monday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)