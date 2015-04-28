UPDATE 1-Templeton fund ends reign in Asia as top picks falter

(Adds asset allocation of fund in fourth paragraph and
By Muralikumar Anantharaman
SINGAPORE, April 28 Templeton Asian Growth fund,
managed by star stock picker Mark Mobius, ended its six-year
reign as the biggest equity fund in Asia ex-Japan after
suffering a second straight quarter of investor withdrawals and
underperforming its benchmark.
Asia-focused funds have broadly shrunk in the past year due
to concerns about capital outflows in the run-up to higher U.S.
interest rates. In the case of Templeton Asian Growth fund,
investors yanked out a net $500 million in January-to-March for
the second straight quarter. The fund shrank to $11.8 billion in
size, putting it behind the $12.2 billion First State Asia
Pacific Leaders fund, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson
Reuters. The Templeton fund returned 1.96 percent, less than the
4.90 percent returns of the MSCI All Country Asia ex-Japan
index, partly due to its substantial allocations in energy and
Thai equities.
Templeton is the biggest foreign investor in Thai stocks.
Mobius has been bullish on the Southeast Asian nation for years,
with the fund's Thailand equity allocation rising to 29 percent
from about 26 percent in mid-2014 despite the military coup last
year. By contrast, the allocation of Thai stocks in the MSCI All
Country Asia ex-Japan index was 2.9 percent. The Thai benchmark
rose just half a percent in the first quarter due to the
slowing economy. "Notwithstanding the political uncertainty,
Thailand has a large middle class and a growing consumer
population, which we believe bodes well for the economy over the
longer term," Mobius wrote on his blog in January.
Templeton, part of U.S.-listed Franklin Resources Inc
, said it does not comment on the performance of
individual funds, adding that it takes a long-term view of
investments. As of March 31, 98.86 percent of the fund was
invested in equities and 1.14 percent in cash and cash
equivalents.
Around 23 percent of Templeton Asian Growth's equity
portfolio was allocated to energy, which has been hurt since oil
prices entered a downtrend last year. By comparison, the
weighting of the volatile sector in the MSCI benchmark was
small, at 4.8 percent. Among the fund's major holdings are
Pakistan's Oil & Gas Development Co (OGDC) and Thai
PTT Pcl. OGDC slumped 12 percent in the first quarter,
while PTT and several other top 10 picks were nearly flat. The
fund has reduced the share of energy in its equity portfolio
from nearly 27 percent in mid-2014. India's Oil & Natural Gas
Corp, down 9.4 percent in Mumbai this year, has fallen
off the fund's top 10 holdings.
