Franklin Templeton sold $171 mln in Korean bonds-sources

Sept 28 U.S. fund manager Franklin Templeton sold about $171 million in South Korean bonds earlier this week, although it has not appeared to change its bullish view on the won currency, officials at Seoul's financial authorities said on Wednesday.

Market talk about the sale from such a prominent foreign investor agitated fears about fund redemptions and capital outflows from Korea, pushing down the South Korean won briefly on Wednesday.

"It sold about 200 billion won ($170.5 million) yesterday," an official told Reuters, asking not to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.

But the official said won selling by the fund has not been spotted, indicating Templeton may keep its exposure to the currency.

Templeton officials did not reply to Reuters' queries about the bond sales. The firm managed over $734 billion in assets globally as of June.

Concerns about Europe's debt crisis and the cooling global economy have sparked a global flight from riskier assets since late July, with many investors opting for the relative safety of U.S. dollar.

Emerging Asian currencies, including the won, have been pressured by dollar-demand in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) from offshore institutional investors, which in the past few weeks have rushed to hedge against further weakness in regional currencies. ($1 = 1172.750 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)