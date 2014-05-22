Templeton's Hasenstab praises Ukraine government's crisis response

BOSTON May 22 Templeton Global Bond Fund's
manager said on Thursday he was "more excited" about
Ukraine now than he was a year ago, and praised the country's
interim government for doing "an exceptional job" using the
crisis to make changes like civil service reforms.
The comments by Michael Hasenstab, whose $70 billion fund
held 5 percent of its assets in Ukraine infrastructure and
government securities at March 31, reiterated his past views
about Ukraine's outlook. He spoke Thursday at an investor
conference run by the fund's parent company, Franklin Resources
Inc, which was webcast.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)